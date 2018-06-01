Nicolas Mattinen: Re-entering draft
Mattinen, who will not be retained by the Maple Leafs, has decided to re-enter the NHL Draft, Maple Leafs beat writer Dhiren Mahiban reports.
Toronto originally selected Mattinen in the sixth round (179th overall) of 2016's draft. He played for three different junior-league clubs -- OHL London, Flint and Hamilton -- accruing a mere 14 goals and 34 assists during the regular season over a three-year span. Mattinen is a big defenseman at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds and he's still young at 20 years old, so there's reason to believe that another club will take a flier on him. Detroit, for one, is short on big-bodied blueliners with a right-handed shot.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...