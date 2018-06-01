Nicolas Mattinen: Re-entering draft

Mattinen, who will not be retained by the Maple Leafs, has decided to re-enter the NHL Draft, Maple Leafs beat writer Dhiren Mahiban reports.

Toronto originally selected Mattinen in the sixth round (179th overall) of 2016's draft. He played for three different junior-league clubs -- OHL London, Flint and Hamilton -- accruing a mere 14 goals and 34 assists during the regular season over a three-year span. Mattinen is a big defenseman at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds and he's still young at 20 years old, so there's reason to believe that another club will take a flier on him. Detroit, for one, is short on big-bodied blueliners with a right-handed shot.