Meloche won't be qualified by San Jose, so he'll hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Meloche drew into 50 games with the Sharks last season, picking up seven points and a minus-17 rating while averaging 16:53 of ice time per contest. He should be able to land at least a two-way deal with a new organization as an unrestricted free agent this summer.