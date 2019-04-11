Nikita Gusev: Could be headed for desert
Gusev is reportedly set to join the Golden Knights for the playoffs, per Igor Eronko of Sport-Express.
Gusev's rights were acquired by Vegas as part of the agreement for the club to take Jason Garrison from Tampa Bay in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. After another phenomenal season with SKA St. Petersburg (82 points in 62 games), the winger would provide an offensive boost to a team that is already stacked with talent. It will be the first foray into North American hockey for Gusev, who has spent his entire career playing in the KHL.
