Gusev signed a one-year deal with KHL club SKA St. Petersburg, KHL Insider Aivis Kalnis reports.

Gusev split time with the Devils and Panthers last year for which he recorded four goals, six assists and 72 shots in 31 games. The 29-year-old winger was with Toronto for training camp but was unable to secure a permanent deal. With his move back to the KHL, this likely will mark the end of Gusev's time in the NHL.