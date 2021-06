Nesterov has reportedly signed a contract with CSKA Moskva of the KHL, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.

Nesterov appeared in 38 games with the Flames in 2020-21 after spending three seasons in his native Russia, picking up four points while posting a minus-10 rating over that span. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 28-year-old blueliner spend the rest of his career playing in the KHL.