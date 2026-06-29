Nikita Novikov: Set to test open market

Novikov will become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday after he didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Sabres, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Novikov spent most of the 2025-26 season with AHL Rochester, where he recorded six goals, 12 assists and 44 PIM across 50 regular-season appearances. He also had two helpers over 19 contests between the regular season and playoffs on a loan with AHL Ontario. He hasn't yet made his NHL debut and will have an opportunity to test the open market during the offseason.