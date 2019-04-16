Nikita Scherbak: Signs overseas
Scherbak inked a one-year deal with KHL club Avangard Omsk for the 2019-20 campaign, Andrew Zadarnowski of TSN 690 reports.
Scherbak saw action in a mere eight games with the Kings this season, in which he tallied one goal, 12 shots and a minus-4 rating. The winger was playing with AHL Ontario after being waived in January and failed to earn a call-up the rest of the way. The 22-year-old will give the KHL a shot for the 2019-20 season and could still earn his way back to the NHL if he performs well.
