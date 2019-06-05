Soshnikov inked a two-year contract with KHL club Salavat Yulaev Ufa on Monday.

Soshnikov spent much of the 2018-19 campaign watching from the press box, as the winger appeared in just 16 combined games between the NHL and AHL. In his five outings with the Blues, the winger notched a mere one shot on goal, five hits and two blocks while averaging a paltry 7:10 of ice time. Some early success with AHL Toronto kept the 25-year-old in the mix for a spot on the 23-man roster, but his inability to break into the lineup will see him return to his native Russia and likely marks the end of his NHL career.

More News
Our Latest Stories