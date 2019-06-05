Soshnikov inked a two-year contract with KHL club Salavat Yulaev Ufa on Monday.

Soshnikov spent much of the 2018-19 campaign watching from the press box, as the winger appeared in just 16 combined games between the NHL and AHL. In his five outings with the Blues, the winger notched a mere one shot on goal, five hits and two blocks while averaging a paltry 7:10 of ice time. Some early success with AHL Toronto kept the 25-year-old in the mix for a spot on the 23-man roster, but his inability to break into the lineup will see him return to his native Russia and likely marks the end of his NHL career.