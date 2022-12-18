site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nikita-soshnikov-lands-on-unconditional-waivers | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Nikita Soshnikov: Lands on unconditional waivers
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Soshnikov was placed on unconditional waivers Sunday for the purpose of contract termination, according to CapFriendly.
Soshnikov suited up in three NHL games with the Islanders this season. He also played in four contests for AHL Bridgeport in 2022-23.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read