Niklas Hansson: Receives QO from Dallas
Hansson was given a qualifying offer from the Stars on Tuesday.
Hansson has spent his time in the Swedish Hockey League since signing an entry-level deal with the Stars in 2016. His offer worth $745,500 could be a sign that he's ready to make the jump to North America for the 2019-20 season.
