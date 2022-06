Nordgren won't be offered an entry-level contract from the Blackhawks, making him an unrestricted free agent, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Chicago selected Nordgren with the 74th overall pick in the 2018 Entry Draft, but he evidently didn't do enough over the past few years to earn an entry-level deal with the Blackhawks. Nordgren is expected to play for the Pelicans of Finland's Liiga in 2022-23.