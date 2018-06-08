Niklas Svedberg: Heading home
Svedberg signed a two-year contract with Timra IK to play in his native Sweden.
Svedberg spent the 2017-18 campaign with the Wild organization, but he was unable to ever crack the lineup for Minnesota. Instead, the netminder logged 44 appearances for AHL Iowa, posting an 18-18-3 record with a .905 save percentage. With no NHL deal in hand, the 28-year-old will return home to Sweden, where he is likely to play out the rest of his professional career.
