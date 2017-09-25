Nikolai Belov: Released from tryout
Belov was cut by the Panthers on Monday.
Belov was attempting to break into the NHL having played nearly his entire career in the KHL. Apparently the 30-year-old didn't do enough to earn a permanent contract and was let go from his tryout. If he can't land another opportunity in North America, one has to imagine the blueliner will be able to find a team back in Russia willing to sign him.
