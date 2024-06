The Sharks placed Knyzhov on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract Saturday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Kynzhov has one year remaining on a two-year contract. The Sharks will save $933,333 this season and add $466,667 to their 2025-26 salary cap. Kynzhov managed only one assist in 10 regular-season appearances for the Sharks in 2023-24, as well as three goals and 14 points in 40 games with AHL San Jose.