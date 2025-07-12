Kovalenko inked a two-year contract with CSKA Moscow of the KHL on Friday, according to EliteProspects.com.

Kovalenko spent last season with San Jose and Colorado, scoring seven goals and adding 13 assists across 57 regular-season games in his only NHL campaign. The 25-year-old returns home after playing seven seasons in the KHL before crossing the pond late in the 2023-24 season.