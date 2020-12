Goldobin was released by CSKA Moscow on Monday.

In 21 games this season, Goldobin registered four goals and seven helpers for CSKA. After spending the past season primarily in the AHL, Goldobin inked a two-year deal with the KHL club but it seems has worn out his welcome. It's not immediately clear if the 25-year-old winger will rejoin the Canucks organization, yet the timing would suggest he is preparing to attend training camp.