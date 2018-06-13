Kulemin will play for Magnitogorsk of the KHL in 2018-19, Arthur Staple of The Athletic New York reports.

After sitting out a majority of the season due to a shoulder injury, Kulemin will venture overseas to his hometown, Magnitogorsk, in order to continue his hockey career. The 31-year-old was set to become an unrestricted free agent July 1 anyway. Kulemin has been a bottom-six player for most of his time, only surpassing 30 points once over the last seven seasons for the Islanders and Maple Leafs.