Nikolay Kulemin: Inks deal with KHL squad
Kulemin will play for Magnitogorsk of the KHL in 2018-19, Arthur Staple of The Athletic New York reports.
After sitting out a majority of the season due to a shoulder injury, Kulemin will venture overseas to his hometown, Magnitogorsk, in order to continue his hockey career. The 31-year-old was set to become an unrestricted free agent July 1 anyway. Kulemin has been a bottom-six player for most of his time, only surpassing 30 points once over the last seven seasons for the Islanders and Maple Leafs.
