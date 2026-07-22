Nils Aman: Inks three-year SHL deal

Aman agreed to terms on a three-year contract with Djurgardens IF of the SHL on Tuesday.

Aman saw action in just two NHL games with Vancouver last season, failing to register a point while producing one shot, two hits and one block. Given the length of his contract with the Swedish club, it seems unlikely the 26-year-old center will make a return to the NHL. If that is the case, he'll eventually hang up his skates having appeared in 132 regular-season tilts in which he recorded eight goals and 21 assists.