Lundkvist will be an unrestricted free agent Monday after Dallas didn't issue him a qualifying offer Sunday.

Lundkvist accounted for two goals, 19 points, 73 shots on net and 44 hits in 59 regular-season appearances with the Stars in 2023-24. The 23-year-old blueliner averaged just 4:28 of ice time per contest during the playoffs across 12 outings.