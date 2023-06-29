Dower Nilsson was selected 73rd overall by the Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

The younger brother of 2021 Detroit fifth-round Liam Dower Nilsson, Noah is extremely noticeable on the ice. He spent this past season dominating the Swedish Jr. League to the tune of 26 goals and 54 points in 37 games, eventually getting into three games from Frolunda's SHL club. Dower Nilsson looks the part of a future top-six winger, with excellent hands and a hard, heavy shot. He's heavy footed, however, and there's real concern pace of play will be an issue for him upon his arrival in North America. As is, Dower Nilsson is a high-end lottery ticket for the Red Wings