Gregor will become an unrestricted free agent Monday after not receiving a qualifying offer from the Maple Leafs, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Gregor signed a one-year deal in Toronto after spending the previous four years in San Jose. He scored six goals and 12 points in 63 games and was held without a point in two postseason appearances. The 25-year-old has 63 points in 241 career NHL games.
