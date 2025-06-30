Foote was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Devils on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent

Foote has played parts of five NHL seasons but never more than seven games in any of them. Last year, the 24-year-old had a single assist in seven games played, averaging 9:49 of ice time per game. Now, he'll hit free agency, free to sign with any team. With a lack of NHL time under his belt, it's likely going to be a two-way deal for Foote to continue to allow more time to develop.