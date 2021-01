Cracknell is back from his loan in Denmark and will participate in the Oilers' training camp, Dustin Nielson of TSN 1260 reports.

Cracknell likely doesn't have much to offer the Oilers outside of a physical presence in the bottom six this year. He last played in the NHL in 2018-19, going scoreless in two games with the Ducks. He could be a candidate for the taxi squad in 2020-21.