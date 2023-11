Erne recorded an assist and two hits in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

Erne helped out on James Hamblin's goal in the second period as the Oilers got a rare fourth-line contribution. The helper was Erne's first point in 11 appearances this season, though he's been a regular in the lineup lately, playing in five of the last six games. He's added six shots on net, 25 hits, seven PIM and a plus-2 rating, but his lack of offense will keep him off the radar in fantasy.