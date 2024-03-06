Henrique and Sam Carrick were traded from Anaheim to Edmonton on Wednesday in exchange for a first-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick. The Oilers also received a seventh-round pick in the deal, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Henrique had 18 goals and 42 points in 60 contests with the Ducks before the trade. He was averaging 17:35 of ice time, including 2:21 with the man advantage, but he might serve in a reduced capacity with Edmonton, perhaps as the Oilers' third-line center behind Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. That role would significantly diminish Henrique's fantasy value, but he still figures to provide Edmonton with valuable secondary scoring.