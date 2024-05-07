Henrique (lower body) is not expected to play in Game 1 versus Vancouver on Wednesday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Henrique is considered day-to-day after being absent from several practices following Edmonton's first-round series win over the Kings. Mattias Janmark is slated to see time on the Oilers' top line due to Henrique's absence, while Connor Brown will draw back into the lineup.