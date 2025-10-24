Henrique scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

Henrique gave the Oilers their first lead of the game, a 2-1 advantage midway through the second period. The 35-year-old has done a decent job from a fourth-line spot this season, posting two goals, one assist, 12 shots on net, 12 blocks, six hits and an even plus-minus rating through eight appearances. Barring injuries, Henrique is unlikely to get above the third line, so he won't carry significant fantasy value in most formats.