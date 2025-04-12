Henrique logged two power-play assists and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Henrique had a hand in goals by Evan Bouchard and Corey Perry in this contest. This was Henrique's second multi-point effort in his last three games. The 35-year-old center continues to handle second-line duties while Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (illness) are out. Henrique is up to 25 points (six on the power play), 99 shots on net, 79 blocked shots, 54 hits and a minus-2 rating over 78 appearances this season.