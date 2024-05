Henrique (ankle) will miss Thursday's Game 5 against Vancouver, but he is close to returning, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Henrique also wasn't in the lineup for Edmonton's previous two contests. He has a goal and an assist in six playoff outings this year after finishing the regular season with 24 markers and 51 points across 82 appearances. His next opportunity to play will be in Game 6 on Saturday.