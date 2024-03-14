Henrique registered an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Capitals.

Henrique helped out on a Connor Brown tally in the third period, well after the Oilers had taken control of the game. The helper was Henrique's first point in four games with the Oilers. His lack of a guaranteed top-six role like he had with the Ducks has predictably taken a chunk out of his scoring contributions. The 34-year-old is at 43 points, 115 shots on net, 66 hits, 62 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 64 contests between the two teams. He was tracking toward a 50-point campaign prior to the trade, but that mark may be out of reach while filling a depth role for the Oilers.