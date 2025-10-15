Henrique scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

The Oilers took the lead halfway through the game, and Henrique's empty-netter gave them breathing room with 1:08 left in the third period. The 35-year-old has started 2025-26 in a fourth-line role, but he's a defensive center who gets plenty of extra shifts to help protect leads. He's added four hits, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over three contests. Henrique had a fine 2024-25 regular season with 27 points in 81 outings, and he should approach a similar level this year.