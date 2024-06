Henrique recorded an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Henrique has a goal and an assist over three games since he returned from an ankle injury. The 34-year-old forward is up to four points, seven shots on net, 30 hits and an even plus-minus rating through nine playoff appearances. The Oilers have found success with him on the third line, so it's unlikely his role changes heading into Game 6 on Sunday.