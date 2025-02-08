Henrique registered an assist in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Henrique has been on the fourth line in the last two games since he returned from missing one contest for an undisclosed reason. The 35-year-old's ice time has remained fairly steady despite the on-paper demotion -- his defensive effort will mostly prevent him from being reduced to a marginal role. Henrique is up to three points over his last seven outings and 16 points, 75 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 37 hits and a plus-5 rating over 54 appearances this season.