Henrique (ankle) will play Monday in Game 3 against Dallas, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Following a seven-game absence, Henrique will replace Ryan McLeod in the lineup for Monday's contest. The 34-year-old Henrique has generated one goal, one assist, four shots on net and 22 hits in six appearances this postseason. He will probably occupy a middle-six spot and see power-play time on the second unit in his return to action.