Henrique notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Henrique has had an ice-cold start to the season with just two points through 15 contests. He's playing in a third-line role, though he was on the wing Saturday after mainly serving as a center so far. The 34-year-old has added 19 shots on net, 16 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating, though it's his defensive work that helps him avoid the risk of being a healthy scratch. Still, without more offense, Henrique is not a player fantasy managers need to consider at this stage.