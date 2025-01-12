Henrique scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Henrique has three goals over his last three games. He has added just four shots on net in that span, so this doesn't look to be a sustainable burst of offense, but it's encouraging he's getting some reward for his effort. The 34-year-old center has a modest 13 points with 64 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 25 hits and a plus-2 rating over 42 appearances this season.
