Henrique will miss his fifth straight contest Monday and he dressed in just one game this series. The veteran forward scored two points in Game 1 against the Kings during the first round but has not scored a point in five straight appearances. His status for next round -- if Edmonton wins Game 7 against the Canucks -- is unclear at this time.