Henrique (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and will be out through the Olympic break.

Henrique will be out for a minimum of nearly two months after getting hurt in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Nashville. The 35-year-old forward's absence will initially be covered by either Trent Frederic or Andrew Mangiapane, who were scratched Tuesday versus the Predators. However, the Oilers have an extra roster spot to work with and may turn to a young forward call-up from AHL Bakersfield for reinforcements.