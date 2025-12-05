Henrique notched two assists, two shots on goal, two hits, five blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Kraken.

Since his two-helper game versus the Mammoth on Oct. 28, Henrique had gone 16 contests with just two assists and a minus-6 rating. He matched that output by assisting on both of Matt Savoie's goals in this game, one shorthanded and the other on the power play. Henrique is at nine points, 47 shots on net, 18 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 28 outings this season. He's valued for his experience and defensive acumen, but Henrique will see most of his minutes in the bottom six, limiting his scoring potential for fantasy.