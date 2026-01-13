Henrique was moved to long-term injured reserve Tuesday.

Henrique was shifted to LTIR in a corresponding move to Jake Walman (lower body) and Tristan Jarry (lower body) being activated by the Oilers ahead of Tuesday's game against Nashville. Henrique's move comes as no surprise, as the team had already reported that he would be out through the Olympic Break. With 10 points in 43 games this season, he'll look to get his campaign back on track once he returns to the lineup.