Henrique registered an assist and five hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 3.

Henrique has struggled to make an impact this postseason, earning five points, eight shots on net, 43 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 13 contests. He missed time with an ankle injury and has often been stuck on the third line when healthy. Given the Oilers have lost three straight games, he could get moved into a top-six role, but he's unlikely to see enough ice time to make him an intriguing option for DFS.