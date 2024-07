Henrique signed a two-year, $3 million AAV deal with the Oilers on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Henrique scored 24 goals and 51 points in 82 total regular-season games with the Ducks and Oilers last season. He also added seven points in 17 playoff contests. The veteran forward figures to slot in as Edmonton's third-line center behind Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Henrique scored 65 goals in 202 games over the last three years.