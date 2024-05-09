Henrique (lower body) is questionable for Game 2 against Vancouver on Friday, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic on Thursday.

Henrique was described as "day-to-day" by coach Kris Knoblauch. The 34-year-old missed Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Vancouver due to the injury. He has a goal and two points in five playoff outings this year. Leon Draisaitl's (undisclosed) status for the upcoming contest against the Canucks is also in question, so if Henrique is available, but Draisaitl isn't, then Henrique might slide into the second-line center slot. Connor Brown will likely play if at least one of them is out, but would probably be a healthy scratch if Henrique and Draisaitl are both able to play.