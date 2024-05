Henrique (undisclosed) won't play Sunday in Game 3 against Vancouver.

Henrique played 11:38 minutes in Game 2 on Friday after missing Game 1 with a lower-body injury -- likely the same injury that'll sideline the veteran center Sunday. Henrique has a goal and an assist in six postseason games, both coming in the opening contest of Edmonton's first-round matchup with the Kings. Connor Brown will reenter the lineup in Henrique's absence.