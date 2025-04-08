Henrique recorded a goal, an assist, two PIM, three shots on goal and one hit in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Henrique found the twine for the first time since March 26 in a 4-3 loss to the Stars, and perhaps coincidentally, he also recorded a goal and an assist in that contest. Even though Henrique is not known for being a reliable fantasy scoring option, he's ending the season on a strong note and is making the most of the expanded role he's enjoying due to the absences of Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) and Connor McDavid (lower body). Henrique has six points (three goals, three assists) over his last eight appearances.