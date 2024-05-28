Henrique scored a goal and added four hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Henrique missed seven games with an ankle injury and returned to a third-line role, playing 13:41 in this contest. He scored a goal late in the second period to tie the game at 3-3, but the Oilers' offense stopped there. Henrique has three points, five shots on net, 26 hits and an even plus-minus rating through seven playoff appearances. He's played in a variety of spots in the Oilers' lineup -- if the team continues to struggle, he may be moved from third-line center to a top-six spot on the wing.