Henrique scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

The goal was Henrique's first since Nov. 16 versus the Maple Leafs. It also ended a seven-game point drought for the center, who has struggled to produce consistent offense in a third-line role this season. He's at 10 points, 56 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 22 hits and a plus-5 rating through 34 appearances.