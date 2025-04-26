Henrique supplied an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Henrique had 10 points over the last 13 regular-season games, but he went quiet with a pair of scoreless outings to open the playoffs. He got back on the scoresheet Friday by helping out on the first of Connor Brown's two goals in the game. Henrique has added four shots on net, 15 hits, five blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. He'll likely be deployed mostly as a defensive center in a bottom-six role, but he can score when called upon for offense.