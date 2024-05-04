Share Video

Link copied!

Henrique (lower body) is expected to play in Game 1 of Edmonton's second-round series against Vancouver, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Henrique didn't practice Saturday after skipping Friday's session for maintenance. Still, he's projected to play once the second round begins. Henrique has generated one goal, one assist, four shots on net and 22 hits through five outings this postseason.

More News