Henrique logged two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Mammoth.

Henrique helped out on goals by Isaac Howard and Ty Emberson as the Oilers' depth players made a contribution in this comeback win. This was Henrique's first multi-point effort of the season. The 35-year-old center has two goals, three assists, 17 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, six hits and an even plus-minus rating through 11 appearances, primarily in a bottom-six role.